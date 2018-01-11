Burutu Killing: Police Arrest Killer Of Security Personnel In Delta

Security operatives have arrested the culprit involved in the recent killing of a security personnel on Edegbene Community in Burutu Local Government Area òf Delta State.

A police statement identified the suspect who had been on the run since the unfortunate incident took place as a one Oyawerikumor Peregbabofa alias Kareowei.

According to the authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command, the suspect was arrested by a combined team of operatives in Delta State on Wednesday night.

Contrary to media reports that the security agent was murdered in Bayelsa State, the statement clarified that the killing actually took place in Edegbene, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Though the suspect sustained a gun shot injury, he is in custody of security operatives. The details shall be made available to the public at the appropriate time.

The statement commended the Government of Bayelsa State for giving the requisite support to the security agencies in the fight against criminality in the water ways.

The statement also called on the members of the nearby Toru Ndoro Community òf Ekeremor Local Government Area òf Delta State to return to their communities to go about their legitimate duties.

The police spokesman warned the the security forces would not hesitate to move anybody caught breaching the peace of the society.