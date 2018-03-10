Published On: Sat, Mar 10th, 2018

Bureau de Change Operator Bags 3Years for Fraud

Justice Abdullahi Yusuf of the Katsina state High Court on Thursday March 8, 2018 convicted and sentenced one Sale Mohammed Elleman to three years imprisonment for offences of  criminal breach of trust, cheating, misappropriation and diversion of funds. The convict’s journey to prison began when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, received a petition from one Salisu Tambaya who alleged that Elleman, a  Bureau De Change operator allegedly induced  him in parting with the sum N13,000,000  under the pretext that the money  would be invested in the BDC business.

 

One of the charge read that “you Saleh Mohammed Elleman Between the 27th may, to 25th June 2014 in Katsina within the judicial division of High Court of Justice of Katsina state being entrusted with certain property to wit the sum of N13, 000.000.00 by one Salisu Tambaya. Committed Criminal Breach of Trust and that you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 312 of the penal code”.

Upon arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to the charge. 

After diligent prosecution, Justice Yusuf  was convinced that the convict was entrusted with the property in question, based on the testimonies of  witnesses and the exhibits tendered.

“Although, the accused  claimed to have invested the money, there was  no evidence as to when the business commence, no any record  whatsoever of the purported business transactions provided; it is in evidence that the accused could not give a satisfactory account of the said money,” the judge observed. 

 He consequently found the accused person guilty and sentenced him to three years imprisonment without option of fine. 

The convict was also ordered to restitute the sum of N12, 200,000 (Twelve Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) to the complainant.

