Buhari's Visit Benue: Journalists Barred From Coverage, As Herdsmen Kill 2 Mopol

–

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Security personnel mainly SSS and mobile Police on Monday barred Journalists both Correspondents of national Dailies in the state from covering the president’s visit to the State, Makurdi.

President Muhammadu Buhari had arrived Makurdi at 10:30 to pay a sympathy visit on Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom to commiserate with him and the people of the State over the new year killings and other Killings that have been going on in the state.

But before his arrival to Benue Peoples House, (Government House), joutnalists who were hitherto covering the atate were barred from going to the venue of stakeholders meeting.

Only seven media houses; Voice of Nigeria, Daily Trust, Sun , Leadership, News Agency of Nigeria, Daily Independent and the Guardian, were accredited from the sate to cover the meeting and no reason was given to justify the action.

Correspondents who came to the government House, Makurdi, fully prepared to cover the visit were not allowed by the security men to go beyond the various entrances leading to the venue of the meeting between President Buhari and Benue stakeholders.

Based on the itinerary earlier released by the state government, Mr. President, upon his visit was billed to visit the the Tor Tiv, HRH Prof, James Ayatse, one of the IDPs camps in Makurdi and the exercise Ayem AKpatuma formation in Gbajimba but Buhari cancelled those tours and no reason was given for the cancellations.

In a related development, two mobile Police officers were allegedly killed by Fulani Herdsmen at Tse-Oragbo, Nyiev council of Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

An eye witness from the area who spoke with newsmen in Makurdi, said the Herdsmen carried out the senseless attack few minutes before the arrival of President Buhari to the state.

This may have been informed the abrupt cancellation of his earlier planned visits to the headquarters of exercise Ayem AKpatuma formation in Gbajimba, Guma LGA of the state and other areas.

The Assistant Director of Public Relations, 707 Special Forces Brigade, Major Olabisi Ayeni could not be reached for comments as his phone was switched off.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Moses Yamu told 247ureports on phone that he is yet to get the reports saying he will confim and get back with reports.