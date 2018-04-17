DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari’s Second Term Will Be Worse Than The First, Ex-VC Says

By Nedum Noble

Former Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub has expressed worry over President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent declaration of vieing for another four years in office, saying his second term would be worse than the first if elected into power.

He said his abysmal performance in his over 3years-old administration do not justify his re-election for another four years.

Speaking during the 55th meeting of the committee of Deans of Schools of Post graduate studies of Nigeria Universities at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Yaqub however expressed fear of the likelihood of his winning in the next year election, saying he was yet to see any strong rivalry to match him

“We are recycling people who have come before and had messed us up and I already believe, I may be wrong that at the end of the day I do not see anybody who will defeat Muhammadu Buhari, if you don’t like him.

“I am sorry I am saying this but there is every likelihood that he will be back and what we are going to experience in the next four to five years will be worse than what we are seeing now.

“I have seen what we have gotten in the past three to four years, my problem is, what is the evidence that we are going to get something qualitatively different from what we have had so far? That is my question,” he said.

Yaqub, who was also the Vice chancellor of Sokoto State University, backed the call for the scrapping of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination as a prerequisite for admission to Nigerian universities.

He argued that the entrance examination has outlived its usefulness particularly in the present dispensation that boast of no fewer than 160 universities.

He said the exam body was basically set up when there were limited numbers of universities to correct the errors of multiple admissions being given to certain prospective candidates at the expense of other qualified ones.

While citing his personal experience where he secured three admissions in the three different institutions he applied for, the former VC regretted that the mistake might have cost two other candidates admissions that particular academic year.

He however said such anomaly was being taken care of with the increasing number of universities across the country.

“Government in its wisdom set up the JAMB to streamline admission processes. That was a good idea, but what we are seeing now is entirely different with all manner of criteria coming into play.

“Yes, one can excuse the principle of inclusiveness where every Nigerian should have access to education. But the way merit, to a large extent, is being sacrificed is the problem I have with JAMB.

“If JAMB was set up to streamline admissions to avert multiple admissions, now that the opportunities abound with over 160 universities in the country, there is therefore the need to review the process,” he posited.

The ex-VC who also accused the exam body of deviating from the original goal of its establishment, expressed fear of universities producing half baked graduates if nothing urgent was done.

“For example, this current admission that started since last year August, I learnt that JAMB is yet to stop admissions. Yet it had done another exam for admission for the next session.

“How are the ones to be admitted going to cope? The truth remains that not everyone will go to university,” he added.