Buhari Urged To Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to stop the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, made the call at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday at a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Buhari.

Dan-Ali, according to a statement later by his spokesman, Col. Tukur Gusau, said the need to suspend the anti-open grazing law was to reduce the tension in the affected states.

The anti-open grazing law is being implemented in Benue, Taraba and Ekiti States as a way of checkmating herdsmen-farmers’ clashes.

The defence minister also informed the security council of the need to negotiate safe routes for herders.

Dan Ali also added that there was need for the Nigeria Police and Department of State Services to prosecute all the suspects arrested in the states.

He urged the government to quickly establish a National Commission on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria while employing all diplomatic channels to ensure US sanctions does not affect Nigeria.

The defence minister noted that the criminal activities across the North-West were becoming alarming and worrisome, with the incessant killings and kidnappings by armed bandits along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Speaking on Zamfara state, the Defence minister said, “The situation is characterized with killings and kidnappings by armed bandits and criminal elements predominantly in Anka, Maru, Kaura Namoda and Talata Mafara LGAs of the State.

The statement reads in part, “In the North-Central, the incidents of herdsmen-farmers clashes in Benue and Taraba states has reduced considerably. Several arrests have been made in connection with the killings and destruction of properties by own troops in conjunction with other security agencies.

“Similarly, the MNJTF is currently engaged in Operation to dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists in the fringes between Niger Republic and Nigeria. The Task Force has so far dislodged the insurgents from Arege, Kangarwa, Metele and few other islands on the Lake Chad.

“So far, 296 persons have been rescued and are undergoing profiling. The number is envisaged to increase as troops intensify clearance operations”.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said in two weeks’ time, a joint task force of 2,000 troops would be deployed to Birni-Gwari in Kaduna State as well as Dansadau and Zurmi in Zamfara.

Source: Daily Trust