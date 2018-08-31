DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Takes Off To China With Aisha And Daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside his wife, Aisha and daughter have left Abuja for a trip to China.

The President is visiting China to participate in the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) scheduled to hold September 3 – 4, 2018 in Beijing.

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari’s first engagement in the country will be an interactive session with the Nigerian Community in China at the Nigerian Embassy.

He is also expected to deliver his remarks as the current chairman of ECOWAS at the “High-level Dialogue between Chinese and African leaders, business representatives and African entrepreneurs”.

Source: Channels