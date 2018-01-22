DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Sympathizes With Kano Fish Market Fire Victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy with traders at Yan Kifi Market, Kano, who suffered heavy losses following a fire incident.

The President, who said he was deeply touched by the disaster, noted that the reported loss of a large number of shops and containers “is economically destabilizing for the victims.”

According to President Buhari, “This fire disaster is an incalculable set- back for the victims who have lost what they laboured for,” adding that he felt their pains with the greatest sense of empathy.

“Regardless of our social status, we are connected by our common humanity, and therefore, as a leader, I fully understand what this unfortunate fire incident meant for the lives of the victims and their families,” he said.

The President also sympathized with the entire people of Kano State over the fire disaster, and prayed to Almighty Allah to turn their losses into greater blessings.