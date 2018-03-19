DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Buhari Should Have Fired IGP, Says Retired Military Officer

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A retired military officer has said President Muhammadu Buhari should have removed the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, from office.

Colonel Hassan Stan-Labo said this on Sunday while reacting to the President’s statement in Benue State.

The retired military officer who was a guest on Channels Television Programme, Politics Today said apart from visiting the state troubled by herdsmen attacks, President Buhari needs to take more action as the Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic.

“The President as the Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic is the State. He is the State. The president should, therefore, bring to bear on governance generally.

“If I was the commander in Chief, in his (Buhari) position. As I am telling you that I am surprised he never went, I will immediately be announcing his retirement asking the next fellow to remain in the acting capacity until I appoint another Inspector General.”

Stan-Labo said further that the President’s action if he had sacked the IGP, would have sent a message to police officers who work in a lackadaisical manner.

“It will send a message down that you are a serious President,” he said.

The Nigeria Police according to the retired military officer are overwhelmed. Stan-Labo said the police are overwhelmed by the incessant killings and cannot solely tackle the herdsmen-farmers successfully.

He suggested that more military intervention is needed.

“The police is not wired to carry out some of the functions assigned to them. I don’t see what the police are doing in Benue, running around in the forest.

“Giving what is going on, we know the police is overwhelmed. The police is got a huge manpower deficit which goes in tandem with its capacity deficiency and so on.

“The task in Benue, Taraba and so on are fully military tasks.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday last week said he was not aware that the Inspector General of Police left Benue State for Nasarawa State after he was ordered to relocate to the state.

This led many to wonder why the IGP would flouts the President’s directive without repercussion.

–

Source: Channels