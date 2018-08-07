DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Buhari Sent Emirs To Beg Tambuwal Not To Defect

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Information available to 247ureports.com reveal that the recent avalanche of defections to hit the All Progressive Congress [APC] may have occurred against the pleadings of the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. An informed source revealed President Buhari had dispatched a hand full of influential Emirs to plead with the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal to reconsider his planned exit from the APC.

According to the source who spoke to our correspondent from Kano State, President Buhari was particularly perturbed by the planned exit of the Sokoto State Governor. He saw the defection as a near automatic defeat and/or victory by the opposition party in Sokoto and probably in the general exercise come 2019 presidential polls.

It is recalled President Buhari won Sokoto State in 2015 by 671, 926 votes compared to Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] that polled 152, 199 votes. A margin of over 500,000 votes equivalent to 20% of the total margin of victory. Sokoto had 1,663,127 registered voters in 2015.

Buhari who began late, sought the audience of traditional leaders of the north. The aim was to halt the impending political meltdown of the second term ambition. A select Emirs led by the Emir of Daura and clerics, according to our source, agreed to reach out to the Sokoto State Governor to plead on behalf of the President. The Sultan of Sokoto was not part of the delegation.

247ureports.com is not privy to the content of discussions between the delegation of traditional leaders and the Sokoto State governor. But the outcome of the discussions did not meet the President well. Governor Aminu Tambuwal remained adamant and focused on his agenda – that the APC had derailed in its promise to the Nigerian people.

Our source revealed that Tambuwal was candid in stating his reasons for turning his back on the APC. He indicated the APC turned their backs on the people of Nigeria, and has become undemocratic amidst hardships. He made the point that he does not want to continue to be a part of it.

Stay tuned