Buhari Returns To Nigeria Today After Vacation In London

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria today after his latest vacation.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed this in an interview with SATURDAY PUNCH on Friday.

Shehu, however, said he could not confirm the exact time the President would arrive the country today.

“The President is expected back in the country tomorrow (Saturday).

“For now, I can’t confirm the exact time he will land but protocol officials will alert us on time ahead so that we can move to the airport to receive him. He will definitely arrive in the country on Saturday.”

Buhari had on August 3 started another round of vacation from Friday during which he remained in London, United Kingdom, throughout.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, had in a statement on August 1 said Buhari would be away for 10 working days.

He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be the Acting President during the period.

The statement had read, “President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10- working day holiday from August 3, 2018. In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.

“President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.”

While the President was away, Osinbajo had sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Lawal Daura, and asked that Mr. Matthew Seiyefa, being the most senior officer, take over in acting capacity.

Daura’s sacking followed the invasion of the National Assembly by officials of the DSS.

Osinbajo had also, while Buhari was away, ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul the Special Anti-Robbery Squad following public outcry over the activities of the police unit.

Meanwhile, Buhari on Friday rejoiced with the founder and Chairman of Honeywell Group, Ayoola Oba Otudeko, who turns 75 on Saturday.

In a statement by Adesina, the President saluted the business magnate “for his vision, wisdom and dexterity in setting up businesses that cut across the oil and gas industry, flour mills, hospitality and transportation, providing services and employment that strengthen the Nigerian economy.”

The statement read in part, “As Oba Otudeko celebrates his 75th birthday, the President shares the joyful time with members of his family, friends and community of business colleagues, acknowledging his many contributions to the development of the country through wise counsels to governments and willingness to serve on boards and committees that are focused on steering and buoying the economy.

“President Buhari extols the warm heartedness and magnanimity of the business mogul for setting up the Oba Otudeko Foundation, which provides for the less privileged members of the society and inspires start-ups, especially among the youth.

“The President prays that the almighty God will continue to strengthen Oba Otudeko, grant him longer life and more wisdom to keep expanding his investments in the country and beyond.”

Source: https://punchng.com/buhari-returns-to-nigeria-today-after-vacation-in-london/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter