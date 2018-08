DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Resumes Work, Meets Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with service chiefs and heads of other security agencies at the Presidential Villa.

The president returned to Nigeria on Saturday after a 10-day vacation in the United Kingdom.

Shortly after his return, he vowed to jail more thieves who looted the country’s treasury.