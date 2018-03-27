DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Buhari Receives Martin Luther King Jnr Family Members In Abuja

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the family members of the late Martin Luther King Jnr at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The King family during the visit also conferred on President Buhari the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award.

Buhari promised while receiving the award promised that the present administration will remain loyal and stand by the ideals of the renowned American activist.

The family’s matriarch, Doctor Naomi Barbara King, however, advised that the nation continue to pray for peace and strive to eradicate corruption in order to be a nation to be reckoned with.