Buhari Reacts To Saraki’s Acquittal, Says Courts Should Be Allowed To Do Their Job

President Muhammadu Buhari said the country’s judicial system, no matter the challenges it faces, is truly working and no one should be allowed to undermine or break it.

President Buhari said:

“I have seen many instances where individuals and groups seek the destruction of the judicial institution in the foolish thinking of saving their skin, instead of going through the painstaking process of establishing their innocence.

“In the case of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process. He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.

“This is what I have done in the three elections in which I was cheated out, before God made it possible for me to come here the fourth time I ran for the office.”

The President said the Senate President’s journey from the lowest to the highest court of the land provides an important example that all Nigerians should emulate.