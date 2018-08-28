DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Presides Over APC Caucus Meeting, Uduaghan Attends

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening presided over a meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress’ national caucus at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which started at about 8.30pm was held inside the new Banquet Hall.

It was attended by leaders of the party including national officers, state governors, former state governors, minister and National Assembly members.

The meeting was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

Issues bothering on the party’s preparation for the 2019 general elections were expected to be on the agenda of the meeting.

A former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Godswill Akpabio, who recently left the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC attended the meeting for the first time.

Others in attendance included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; a national leader of the party, Ahmed Tinubu; and a former interim chairman, Bisi Akande.

State Governors at the meeting included those of Borno, Jigawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa, Ondo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Katsina, Osun, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kebbi and Lagos,

Others included Femi Gbajabiamila, Martin Elechi, former Borno State Governor, Alimodu Sheriff, former Lagos State Governor, Buba Marwa, Lawrence Onoja, Jim Nwobodo, Kabiru Gaya, former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, former Enugu State Governor, Sylva Chime, former Edo State Governor, Osarieme Osunbor, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Ekiti State governor, Niyi Adebayo, Sylva Timipre, Don Etiebet, Lai Mohammed.

Others were Senate leader, Ahmed Lawal, Hope Uzodinma, Godswill Akpabio, Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang among others.

The ministers in attendance included Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Power, Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige among others.

Source: Punch