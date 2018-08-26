DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Press Statement

Buhari Knows He Has Failed, Says PDP

…Challenges Presidency, APC To Debate on Good Governance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has thoroughly reviewed the

President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC)

administration and submits that it has irredeemably failed in every

sector of our national life.

The PDP notes that available data, both locally and internationally,

confirm that the Buhari administration has failed woefully in all its

promises and claims, particularly on fight against corruption, economy,

security, democracy as well as national unity and cohesion.

The party observes that the Buhari administration’s claimed fight

against corruption has been exposed to be a big lie; a charade designed

to hound perceived political opponents while providing cover for

humongous corruption and pillaging of resources by agents of the Buhari

Presidency.

Instead of fighting corruption, this administration is practically a

felonious empire of corrupt individuals, certificate forgers, contract

inflators, looters of treasuries and well-known liars, making it, ‘head

to toe’, the biggest assemblage of plunderers in the history of our

nation.

We ask, if, Mr. President is indeed a man of integrity, as his handlers

want the world to believe, why is he comfortable employing, embracing,

surrounding himself with and offering protection to corrupt persons,

certificate forgers and liars as ministers, advisers and political

associates?

Are there things Mr. President benefits or has in common with such

individuals that attract them to him or for which they enjoy his cover

to steal public funds in parastatals, agencies and ministries,

particularly those under the direct supervision of the President?

Largely, due to the incompetence and corruption of the Buhari

Presidency, our once robust economy has been wrecked, resulting in

unbearable hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation, strange

sicknesses and untold depression with compatriots resorting to suicide

missions and slavery as options.

Under President Buhari, our nation has become dangerously divided.

Violent clashes and bloodletting has become the order of the day. Rights

of citizens are daily violated; democratic institutions, including the

courts and the National Assembly have come under attack; elections are

rigged with impunity; the unity of our beloved country is now under

stress.

Moreover, the Buhari administration cannot boast of any major

development project it has initiated, executed and completed in the last

three years, in any part of the country.

If anything, Mr. President has been going around the country shopping

for projects executed by other persons, including PDP governors, to

commission.

The PDP is ready to commence a series to expose the lies and failures of

this administration as well as the huge liability, woes and dangers it

has brought on our nation.

The PDP also challenges both the Presidency and the APC to an open

debate on governance, where we will further expose the failures of the

APC and Buhari Presidency to Nigerians. The time has finally come!

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary