Buhari Knows He Has Failed, Says PDP
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
August 26, 2018
Press Statement
Buhari Knows He Has Failed, Says PDP
…Challenges Presidency, APC To Debate on Good Governance
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has thoroughly reviewed the
President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC)
administration and submits that it has irredeemably failed in every
sector of our national life.
The PDP notes that available data, both locally and internationally,
confirm that the Buhari administration has failed woefully in all its
promises and claims, particularly on fight against corruption, economy,
security, democracy as well as national unity and cohesion.
The party observes that the Buhari administration’s claimed fight
against corruption has been exposed to be a big lie; a charade designed
to hound perceived political opponents while providing cover for
humongous corruption and pillaging of resources by agents of the Buhari
Presidency.
Instead of fighting corruption, this administration is practically a
felonious empire of corrupt individuals, certificate forgers, contract
inflators, looters of treasuries and well-known liars, making it, ‘head
to toe’, the biggest assemblage of plunderers in the history of our
nation.
We ask, if, Mr. President is indeed a man of integrity, as his handlers
want the world to believe, why is he comfortable employing, embracing,
surrounding himself with and offering protection to corrupt persons,
certificate forgers and liars as ministers, advisers and political
associates?
Are there things Mr. President benefits or has in common with such
individuals that attract them to him or for which they enjoy his cover
to steal public funds in parastatals, agencies and ministries,
particularly those under the direct supervision of the President?
Largely, due to the incompetence and corruption of the Buhari
Presidency, our once robust economy has been wrecked, resulting in
unbearable hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation, strange
sicknesses and untold depression with compatriots resorting to suicide
missions and slavery as options.
Under President Buhari, our nation has become dangerously divided.
Violent clashes and bloodletting has become the order of the day. Rights
of citizens are daily violated; democratic institutions, including the
courts and the National Assembly have come under attack; elections are
rigged with impunity; the unity of our beloved country is now under
stress.
Moreover, the Buhari administration cannot boast of any major
development project it has initiated, executed and completed in the last
three years, in any part of the country.
If anything, Mr. President has been going around the country shopping
for projects executed by other persons, including PDP governors, to
commission.
The PDP is ready to commence a series to expose the lies and failures of
this administration as well as the huge liability, woes and dangers it
has brought on our nation.
The PDP also challenges both the Presidency and the APC to an open
debate on governance, where we will further expose the failures of the
APC and Buhari Presidency to Nigerians. The time has finally come!
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary