Buhari In Daura: Attends Third-Day Fiddau Prayer For Senator Mustapha Bukar

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, joined the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq, and other community members to observe the third day prayers for Late Senator Mustapha Bukar, the senator representing Katsina North, his own Senatorial District.

President Buhari who arrived Daura late in the afternoon made straight for the residence of the Late Senator where he was received by the Emir, members of the Daura Emirate Council and members of family of the deceased.

The President who had earlier issued a condolence message in which he described the death of the Late Senator as a “tremendous loss” to Nigeria’s democracy and the engineering profession, said he was deeply touched by the death of such a dedicated and creative public servant.

Although the trip to Daura was a condolence mission, the people of the town, nonetheless trooped in their thousands to line up the streets to welcome their son, President Buhari, home.