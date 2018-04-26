DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Bauchi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has stated that the President Muhamadu Buhari has nothing to commission in the state because the projects earmarked for commissioning were not worth the President’s visit’.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yayanuwa Zainabari, said the governor only invited Mr Buhari to come all the way from the nation’s capital for the distribution of tractors.

According to him, the governor had allegedly failed to complete any tangible project within the last three years.

He said that the state government had ahead of Buhari’s visit decorated roundabouts and painted the metropolitan roads “as if it was a Sallah celebration.”

“It’s embarrassing that for three years this government had done nothing in the state but procured tractors for distribution to farmers.

“Why didn’t it purchase the tractors since? It is local government councils that are supposed to purchase tractors for farmers, not the governor,” he submitted.

The party, however, welcomed the President to the state and wished him a safe journey and peaceful stay in the town during the official visit.