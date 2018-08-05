DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Greets Ray Ekpu At 70

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, who turns 70 on August 6, 2018, and clocks 45 years working as a journalist and an administrator.

President Buhari joins the media world, family and friends of the renowned columnist and activist in celebrating the many years of exceptional contribution to national development through his writings, speaking engagements and leadership roles.

The President believes Ekpu’s consistency and forthrightness in speaking and writing the truth to authorities deserves special commendation, especially the many times he placed his life at risk in fighting for democracy and the institutionalisation of good governance in Nigeria.

As Ekpu turns a septuagenarian, President Buhari affirms that his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and editorial skills should serve as a benchmark for upcoming journalists as the future of the industry rests on the indelible tenets of fairness, accuracy and balance.

The President prays that the Almighty God will grant the prolific writer longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve the nation and humanity.