Buhari, Govs, Others Shun APC Campaign Flag Off In Anambra

The APC campaign flag off scheduled for October 20, 2017 will not see the presence of the President of Nigeria and his vice. This is as informed sources revealed to 247ureports.com that the national executive of the APC including the elected officials of the party may not be present for the flag off.

Sources from the presidency confirmed that the President will not attend the flag off of the gubernatorial campaign. The presidency confirmed that the President will be departing Nigeria for Turkey on Wednesday October 18, 2017 for a summit that will last till Friday October 20, 2017. The President will embark on the trip with a significant amount of his aides and cabinet members. He is due back to Nigeria late Friday or early Saturday.

In a related development, sources within the APC have indicated that a majority of the APC governors have expressed unwillingness to attend the flag off. Half of the APC governors have declined the flag off invitation while the remainder of the APC governors have told the flag off planing committee that they will play it by ear. Their attendance is not certain.

Our source explains that the financial problems plaguing the party is far from over. The Governor Abubakar led campaign committee charged with managing the gubernatorial campaign is reported to be dragging its feet. “The committee released an initial cash disbursement and then stopped“, explained our source who added that the money to carry out a successful flag off is not available. ” They are not picking their calls anymore“.

The source revealed that the planning committee had planned to mobilize a 20,000 flag off event similar to the crowd size at the APGA flag off. “We are hoping on a miracle“.

Investigation by 247ureports.com gathered that the unpopularity of the Tony Nwoye candidacy within the ruling structure of the APC is responsible for the cold feet treatment meted to the APC gubernatorial project in Anambra. This was confirmed by members of the national executive of the party who indicated their uneasiness with the person of Tony Nwoye as the flag bearer of the party in Anambra.” We are not comfortable having him there“.

The member of the national executive who spoke to our correspondent shaded light on the intrigues that led to the President’s decision to not attend the flag off. He stated that the President’s close associates dissuaded the President. They pointed to the work performance of the incumbent governor as being exemplary and encouraging. They impressed on the President that it would send mixed signals should he show his presence at the Tony Nwoye flag off campaign.

