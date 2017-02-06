President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

A Statement issued by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina and made available to newsmen on Sunday, blamed the failure of the President to return on medical advice.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”