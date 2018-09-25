DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Does Not Discriminate – Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says that the Federal Government which President Muhammadu Buhari heads does not segregate in its responsibilities to states irrespective of religion or even party affiliation, adding that it was the oath the President took on the day they were sworn-in.

He said “This is the oath the President took on the day we were sworn-in. The President said this Country belongs to all of us and for that reason no State will be segregated against as been done in the past. There will be no discrimination as a result of party or religion. This gave rise to the formation of the economic advisory committee that I chair. Every State is being treated equal as of today”.

The Vice-President also said that the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport is the first of its kind in the Country, adding that the Federal Government had given approval for the International Cargo Airport, while the Imo State Government built it.

Prof. Osinbajo spoke while on a Courtesy Call at the Eze Imo Palace after he had inspected the International Cargo Airport on arrival for a two – day working visit to the State, weekend, explaining that the Cargo Airport is an important infrastructural development because of its commercial importance.

He said “Facilities at the International Cargo Airport are World Class. We have looked at how to cooperate even further and certainly we are going to look at how to involve the Private Sector and bring in other agencies of the Federal Government in the running of the Cargo Airport,

“I am equally here to take another step in our social investment program. The government of President Buhari is poised to give a helping hand to the down trodden and petty traders in our society. Men and women who are involved in various crafts are given a fair chance to succeed. I am here to inaugurate the trader money scheme. This scheme is a loan that we give to the petty traders across the Country. We will be giving a minimum of thirty thousand naira each to petty traders in Imo State. The scheme is for the smallest traders. This is a Federal Government effort to eradicate poverty by putting resources in the hands of the poor with a view to helping to than develop their little businesses.” he said

On the 200 bed ultra modern hospital donated to the Nigeria Airfoece the Vice – President noted, this is a commendable effort from the side of the Imo State government, giving a 200 bed well equipped hospital to the Nigerian Airforce for the Imo people. The Nigeria Airforce has the man and materials to manage the hospital effectively for the betterment of the Imo people,

“The choice of Nigeria Airforce is good. I want to commend you for the spirit of partnership with the Federal Government. This is the right way to go. As for your request of regard from the Federal Government, I have taken note and will convey it to the presidency.” he stressed

Governor Rochas Okorocha in his speech appealed to the Federal Government to refund to Imo State government the money used in building the Cargo Airport, stressing that the realization of the International Cargo Airport of that class is one of the laudable achievements of the Rescue Mission Government in the State.

He remarked “In the spirit of the partnership between the State government and the Federal Government, I plead with the Federal Government to refund to Imo State some of the monies used in establishing Federal Institutions and Projects across the State, notably Imo International Cargo Airport and the Hospitals donated to Military and Para-military agencies”.

The governor added “I am very happy that you are here despite your tight schedule especially now that you have the big task of going around the Country visiting states and communities ravaged by flood”.