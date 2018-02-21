Buhari Cannot Remove Abba Kyari – Northern Group Insists

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

2019: Ignore Any Call To Remove Abba Kyari, It Is An Attempt To Destabilize Your Presidency – ‘Northern Patriotic Front’ Warns Buhari

By, Uchechukwu Ugboaja

The Northern Patriotic Front (NPF) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore any call by any group or individual to remove his Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari because it is another attempt to destabilize his presidency ahead of 2019.

This statement was made by the National President of the NPF over the weekend in a press briefing where journalists where told that those who have been going around Abuja in the name of an anti-Abba Kyari protest were actually targeting President Buhari and how to bring his government down. Mr. Ali Abacha National President Northern Patriotic Front (NPF)

“Today I want to disassociate the well meaning people of Borno state from the recent protest and outcry being staged in some parts of Abuja by some people who claim to be Borno indigenes for the removal of the Chief of Staff to the President.”

This is not the voice of the good people of Borno and can never be because the people of Borno state are in fact happy with Mr. President and his entire team which also includes the Chief of Staff Abba Kyari over the successes achieved in the war against Boko-Haram which nearly consumed our people before Mr. President took over.”

Mr. Ali Abacha further described the role of the Chief of Staff as a very complex one that required the support of all Nigerians as he insisted that the Northern Patriotic Front and the entire people of Borno state are solidly behind Abba Kyari as they are ready to work for him and with him.

It would however be recalled that the Northern Patriotic Front (NPF) in a report published by People’s Daily had passed a similar vote of confidence on the erstwhile SGF, Mr. Babachir Lawal amidst Senate’s call for his removal over corruption allegations which saw the Presidency and the Senate drawn in a long debacle in 2017.

When asked by journalists if this recent call for Abba Kyari’s removal is not connected to the 2019 Governorship position in Borno state that appears to be in contention as Governor Shettima is likely to favour a successor of his choice in the coming weeks.

According to the NPF leader, he claimed that any attempt to impose any candidate by the current governor will be a contradiction of the process that brought him in, because the people of Borno must be given the opportunity to select their next governor without any form of imposition.

“I want to call on the governor t allow the masses to decide who they want to lead them; a candidate who is committed, serious and a man of the people, rather than any imposition of a candidate by the elites should be avoided,” he said.

He further warned that, “The elites should not allow their personal and selfish interests to push Borno state back into an opposition state as we all know that one should be aligned with the ruling party so as to develop and enjoy Federal presence in terms of projects and programs; just as the state has been rescued by the ruling party of President Buhari from the Boko-Haram insurgency.”

The Northern Patriotic Front expressed confidence that the bill for the creation of the North East Development Commission is also one of the great achievements of President Buhari for the North East and that the President should look inward while determining his choice of who would take charge of this great burden of developing, implementing, and rebuilding the zone devoid of political interest.

Speaking on the recent killings across the country by suspected herdsmen, Mr. Ali described it as sad development in the history of Nigeria and stated emphatically that the Northern Patriotic Front condemns the act in its totality while calling on the security forces to do more in apprehending the perpetuators irrespective of who they may be or represent.