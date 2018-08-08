DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Bears His Tyrannical Fang – By Erasmus Ikhide

IT’S no longer news that the dying President Muhammadu Buhari who’s currently seeking medical reinvention in London against his electoral promise to halt medical tourism for himself and government officials gave standing order to the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to prevent opposition law makers from attending to urgent national assembly matters so that his fewer party law makers can impeach the Speaker and the Senate President.

The actual news is that Mr. Buhari who aborted Second Republic democracy in 1983 as military Head of State has by himself called for the abortion of his own presidency! This reversal of role for Mr. Buhari portends eminent and ominous danger for Nigeria’s hard earned democracy. The President who once helped Gen. Sanni Abacha to furnish and foist terror on Nigerians behind the scene and ensured the truncation of the Third Republic has demonstrated time and again that he’s a thoroughbred anarchist.

Nigerians were not amused when the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, issued an absent minded clumsy press statement to extricate himself and Buhari from the obvious open rape of our democracy.

The APC Ag. Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, mumbled thus: “Our attention has been drawn to mischievous attempts in some partisan quarters to link Tuesday’s developments in the National Assembly to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. While the Party is monitoring the developments in the National Assembly like every other concerned Nigerian and stakeholder, there is absolutely no basis for all the false allegations and attempt to blame the APC National Chairman for the development there. It is strictly a legislative matter”, Yekini said.

Like the spit threw in the dessert, the APC national chairman’s nebulous damage control gimmicks fell flat on his face when the Ag. President, Yemi Osibanjo, drew a blank curtain on Oshiomhole and the security agents of terror — relieving the DSS boss of his job. This is a long awaited action that ought to have included the Fulani herders patronizing IG of Police.

The self-deceiving press statement from the APC scam desk was crafted at a meeting in Sheraton Hotel were 30 APC Senators, led by Godswill Akpabio, were to enter the Senate chambers, unhindered to carry out the impeachment of the Senate President and his Deputy. The planned coup only collapsed when the DSS tried unsuccessfully to stop PDP Senators from entering the national assembly.

Once they were in, their APC counterparts, who had earlier entered knew their plans had failed and proceeded to Sheraton hotel to meet. The failed coup was meant to arrest Saraki and Ekweremadu. That would have prevented them from being able to coordinate those in opposing camp, thereby sending strong signals to the rebels that a tyrant is in the saddle.

Inspite of the face-saving spontaneity of the Ag. President,Prof.Yemi Osibanjo, it’s difficult to convince Nigerians that the sacking of Mr. Daura isn’t incumbent on his failure to stop PDP senators from entering the National Assembly complex as planned.

A section of the presidency even lazily insinuated that Mr. Daura was sacked for working for Bukola Saraki, the Senate President! How then can we reconcile that with the claims of “Order From Above” which the balaclava wearing DSS shouted at a female law maker, who dared the operative to shoot her?

If there is anything Buhari’s government can be adored or be applauded for in the last 3-years plus, it’s the calculated wanton killings of his Fulani herders bandits; disobedience to court order, political and forceful imprisonment, illegal detention, economic downturn, hardships, unemployment, gross violations of the constitution and many more.

That yesterday’s ramrod tyranny failed is a credit to eternal vigilance, which is the price of liberty. It’s remarkable to note that the media and United Kingdom government were vehement against Buhari’s dictatorship and brute force masquerading as democracy in Nigeria. The point must be made expressly that enemies of democracy such as President Muhammadu Buhari must never be allowed to access power, either now or later.

Erasmus, writes from Lagos

