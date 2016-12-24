Buhari As A Greek Gift To Nigerians – By Emmanuel Iriogbe

Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu (Jagaban), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) represents the Greeks in the Greek mythology when they presented an army loaded-horse as a gift to the people of Troy as bait to conquer their sworn enemy.

According to the canonical version of the story, after a fruitless 10year siege, The Greeks constructed a huge wooden horse, and hid a select force of men inside. The Greeks pretended to sail away, and the Trojans pulled the horse into their city as a victory trophy. On the night, the Greek force crept out of the horse and opened the gates for Greek army which had sailed back under cover of night. The Greeks entered and destroyed the city of Troy, decisively ending the war.

Just like the Greeks loaded an army of soldiers into the horse as a subterfuge to defeating the unsuspecting people of Troy, so the APC foisted on Nigerians a Buhari as a messiah of sort who in turn has opened the flood gate for his Fulani people to come in and conquer the rest of Nigeria.

However, whether Jagaban and his APC were in the know of Buhari’s hidden agenda of returning power back to his kiths and kin, the Fulani, is a story for another day.

The difference between Odyssey, the Greek general that led the Greek onslaught and Jagaban as APC commander in chief, lies in, while the first, did what he did, for nationalistic fervor, the later, had the protection and expansion of his political empire/business as reason for his action.

Buhari by his utterances and actions, so far, has presented a picture of a man on a vendetta. He is out to fight back, deal with all those that truncated his ascension to power in the 80s, and also those that said he was unschooled, and above all, those that stood in gap for him in the power game while he was on political hiatus.

That he has not brought IBB and Jonathan to justice is due, whimsically to political exigencies and a political game plan yet to be fully scripted.

In all of this, the poor masses remain losers in this chess game of vendetta and political misadministration.

Buhari cannot have an economic blueprint on bettering the lot of Nigerians because that was not his reason for ascending the throne in the first instance.

Bewildered Nigerians are wondering why an economic wizard like Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has no say in governance in this present dispensation, but those that know Buhari will not fail to point out, that the President’s agenda of a winner takes it all for his Fulani kindred remains the sole reason.

Wonder no more citizens on the herdsmen bravado in slaughtering innocent Nigerians with impunity without a whisper of concern from Buhari. It is payback time for Nigerians who took the herdsmen for granted because they lost political power if only temporarily.

The war against the Nigeria state by the marauding Fulani has just started and our political overlords led by the United States of America have seen the ominous signs hence Secretary of States, John Kerry’s visit to Nigeria.

He came to warn Buhari and his fellow Fulani that signs are there that the implosion about to happen in the country will be detrimental to the Americans interest.

The Nigeria state, presently, is amassing troops and weapons in the Niger Delta, all in attempt to quash the insurrection there, through an operation, code named, “Operation Crocodile Smile”.

The question is, will this address the issues raised by the people in that region? The answer is a capital No.

No matter how the 2014 National conference members were assembled, the fact remains that the solutions marshaled out as a panacea to a true Nigeria state must be taken line, hook and sinker by all who truly love the motherland. It is always better to jaw-jaw than to war-war.

Ruling over a people based on malaise, without an economic blueprint and with a mindset of the supremacy of a people over others can only lead to a disastrous end that will serve no one no good.

Buhari and his drummers must make a withdrawal from their self conceited mindset that they, Fulani were born to rule over other parts of Nigeria.

I just want to say it the way it is!!!

HAPPY CHRISTMAS.