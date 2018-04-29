Published On: Sun, Apr 29th, 2018

Buhari Arrives Washington For Meeting With Trump

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Washington DC ahead of his Working Visit on 29 April, 2018.

The president is to meet with US President, Donald Trump on Monday at the White House.

Buhari was received by the Nigerian Ambassador to USA, Amb. Sylvanus Nsofor.

Buhari meets with Dangote in US

The president was accompanied on the visit by, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State; Governor Simon Lalung of Plateau State; Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

President Buhari with Nigerian Ambassador to USA Amb. Sylvanus Nsofor, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Governor Simon Lalung of Plateau State, Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and Minister of Foreign Affairs geoffrey Onyeama shortly after arriving Washington DC ahead of his Working Visit on 29th April 2018

He was also welcomed by Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group and Mr Tope Shonubi of Sahara Energy.

