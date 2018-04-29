DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Buhari Arrives Washington For Meeting With Trump

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Washington DC ahead of his Working Visit on 29 April, 2018.

The president is to meet with US President, Donald Trump on Monday at the White House.

Buhari was received by the Nigerian Ambassador to USA, Amb. Sylvanus Nsofor.

The president was accompanied on the visit by, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State; Governor Simon Lalung of Plateau State; Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

He was also welcomed by Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group and Mr Tope Shonubi of Sahara Energy.