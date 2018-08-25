summer950x130.jpg
Published On: Sat, Aug 25th, 2018

Buhari Arrives Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after celebrating the Muslim festival of Eid-el-Kabir in Daura, his hometown.

The governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, and other government dignitaries were at the airport to wish the president safe trip back to Abuja.

While in Daura, the president received seven APC governors, many members of the National Assembly including Sen. Shehu Sani as well as cabinet ministers, who paid him Sallah homage.

Mr Buhari also used the opportunity to hold various meetings with relatives, social and economic groups.

