Buhari And Later Days “Patriots” – By Okey Maduforo

The gullibility of plebeians is not that they do not have a mind of their own, only that their fate is tied to the pecks that they enjoy form their leaders.

The plebian as showcased in Williams Shakespeare’s Julius Ceasar depicted how the masses can be cowed, hood winked and led by the nose to believe all that their leaders say or do.

It indeed explains why after the ovation that trailed the speech of Brutus on why Julius Ceasar had to die, the plebeians quickly forgot the submission of Brutus and followed the pontifications of Mac Anthony on why Ceasar should not die.

So it do not come as a surprise in Nigeria the manner the plebeians are being taken for a political guinea pig by certain elements who have lost their deposit in the country’s political equation.

About a month after the Nigerian populace was greeted by the assessments of President Muhammadu Buhari administration by the duo of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Barbangida, they are once again greeted by the kidnap and release of the Dapchi girls by the Boko Haram religious group.

Soon after the release a certain sergeant David Bako sauntered into the melo drama alleging that the incident was stage managed and master minded by the federal government in a bid to laundering its image before the 2019 general election.

The alleged soldier further recalled how the sum of N80 million was appropriated for the execution of that project in which he got N3 million and later returned the sum.

Then our own war veteran and former head of the Nigerian Army, Chief Theophilus Danjuma took on Buhari administration criticizing the killings in the middle belt and encouraging the need for the plebeians to defend themselves against Boko Haram and Fulani’s Herdsmen.

Strange as it may appear, the alleged sergeant who claims to be a Christian going by his baptism name told a story that late Amaka Igwe or Tai Emeka Obasi would have converted into a Nollywood movie. Bako painted the picture of a patriot who would not want his Nigerian be deceived by the federal government and ultimately wiped out be the Islamic fundamentalists.

His co-traveler in this episode of later-day’s patriot, Danjuma suddenly realized that human lives should not be treated with contempt and that the life of the most common Nigerian is precious.

Bako in his moon light tales failed to give out the full names and rank of his unit commander and which of the units that executed this all important project for Buhari second term ambition.

Already the Nigerian Army Authorities have dismissed Bako’s allegations contending that no such a person was or is in the army and ever since, Nigerians expected Bako to reply to the defence of his superiors. Most Nigerians are being made to believe that this script being played by one sergeant Bako may have been written by the third force led by Ex-President Olusegen Obasanjo.

Being an insider in the project Bako should also know which of the politicians or Presidential Aids that was used to fund the kidnap and release of the Dapchi girls which he obviously failed to disclose.

With great apologies to our middle belt brothers, it is now a new dawn for them after the 1966 pogrom that unleashed genocide on the Igbos fleeing for their lives from the North.

The likes of Danjuma that presided over the agony of slow death on late Gen. Aguyi Ironsi former Head of State from Umuahia in Abia State and sat over the killings at Odi and Zakibiam as Minister for Defence between 1999 and 2003 now presents himself as a patriot and true Nigerian.

It is spiritual and traditional for those whose hands are soiled with the blood of the innocent to atone for their sins before playing saints which he is yet to perform or may not perform at all.

The killings in Nigeria are going full circle and the middle belt is now at the receiving end of this macabre dance.

Unconfirmed reports have it that his oil money spinning business has come under the anti corruption search light and his source of unmerited and limitless wealth has been under question with hence he joined the third force.

Suddenly every past Nigerian leader and elder statesman who executed the holocaust against Ndigbo are now jostling for Nnamdi Kalu’s leadership of IPOB and the ideologies of Chief Ralph Uwazurike in defence of Christian and Ndigbo.

The pictorial of Onitsha commercial town, Aba, Awka and Owerri shortly after the war is still green the memories of Ndigbo and three “patriot”, Babngida, Obasanjo and Danjuma were the last vestiges of genocide against Ndigbo.

Forty eight years later they now discover their follies and are desperate to launder their bloody images by calling the kettle black.

Interestingly it is expected that one year to every general election such dramatic personae would always come into the picture with an Olive coated branch to sentence the Nigerian Plebeians to several years of confusion and bewilderment.

“Just like Mac Anthony said “so are they all honourable men”.