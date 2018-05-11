DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking News: Why I May Soon Quit APC – Tinubu

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has threatened to quit the party.

Sources within the national headquarters of the party said Tinubu flew into Abuja earlier in the week to intervene in the crisis brewing over the ward congresses across the country, which affected his interests.

The crisis over the last ward congress in Oyo State took a new turn on Thursday as Tinubu threatened to leave the party if its control in Oyo State is taken from Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

He was said to have passed clear messages to the Presidency and the leadership of the party that he would leave if Ajimobi, his ally, is denied the control.

Party sources said Tinubu felt that he would be losing grip of the South West if Oyo State is taken away.

This is because he controls only three chapters of the party: Lagos, Oyo and Osun States, while forces loyal to the Presidency control Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States.

The loss of Oyo State will reduce his hold to two states, thereby further eroding his influence in the party.

The APC had been engrossed in crisis since Saturday over its ward congress in Oyo State as party leaders square up against one another to retain or extend their influence.

States like Imo, Kano, Kaduna and Oyo had been most hit, with violence breaking out in many of them.

Source: https://www.nigeriancablenewsonline.com/politics/breaking-why-i-may-soon-quit-apc-tinubu/