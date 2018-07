DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Breaking News: Supreme Court Clears Saraki On CCT Case

Supreme Court upholds the appeal of the senate president Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki and held that he has no case to answer before the CCT.

In an unanimous decision, 5 man panel of the Supreme Court dismissed ALL corruption charges filed before the CCT against the President of the Senate.

–

Stay tuned