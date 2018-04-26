Published On: Thu, Apr 26th, 2018

Breaking News: Senate Summons Buhari

The Senate has resolved to summon President Muhammadu Buhari to address the legislature on the spate of killings in Nigeria.

The lawmakers, however, agreed to hold a joint session with the House of Representatives which had on Wednesday invited the President.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly said the competence of the country’s security chiefs and the need to declare a state of emergency in the states recording security crises.

The decisions were taken based on a motion moved by Senator George Akume on the recent killing of two priests and 17 worshippers in a Catholic Church in Benue State.

