DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Breaking News: Senate Summons Buhari

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Senate has resolved to summon President Muhammadu Buhari to address the legislature on the spate of killings in Nigeria.

The lawmakers, however, agreed to hold a joint session with the House of Representatives which had on Wednesday invited the President.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly said the competence of the country’s security chiefs and the need to declare a state of emergency in the states recording security crises.

The decisions were taken based on a motion moved by Senator George Akume on the recent killing of two priests and 17 worshippers in a Catholic Church in Benue State.