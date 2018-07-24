DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking News: Saraki Appears In Senate, 16 Senators Decamp To PDP

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, is now presiding over Tuesday’s plenary.

It was learnt that Saraki had been on the National Assembly Complex premises long before the plenary began.

When police entered the home of Saraki to effect his arrest, they didn’t find him: he surfaced in National Assembly complex, though they were waiting for him at the National Assembly Gates. But “he has beaten them“.

Meanwhile, sixteen Senators announced their defection from the All Progressive Congress [APC] to the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP]. The senators include – Melaye, Tejuosho, Gemade, Lafiagi and 12 others.

