Breaking News: Saraki, Adewole, Ngige In Closed Door Meeting Over JOHESU Strike

After meeting with the leadership of JOHESU yesterday to hear their side of the story, today, the President of the Senate and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, met with the Minister of Health, Prof. Adewole and the Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige at the office of the Senate President.
