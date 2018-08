DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking News: Reps In Meeting With INEC On 2019 Polls

The House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, has just begun a meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The main issue is the budget for the 2019 polls.

INEC ‘s Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, is attending.

The committee is chaired by Mrs Aisha Dukku.

Details later…