Breaking News: Police Invite Femi Fani-Kayode For Questioning

The Nigeria Police Force has served the former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode an invitation letter for allegedly breaching peace, conspiracy, falsehood and criminal defamation.

In a letter dated August 20 and signed by the Commissioner, Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, Habu A Sani, Mr Fani-Kayode is expected to appear before AS Usman Garba on Tuesday, 28 of August 2018 or face arrest.

Below is a photo of the invitation.