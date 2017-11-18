Breaking News: Police DIG, INEC APC Begins Re-Writing Anambra Results

Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources within the collation centers in Anambra State reveal that the INEC working in tandem with the Police DIG, J. Habila has begun the process of re-writing the results of the Anambra State results.

Our source who is a highly placed official in the security service indicated that the DIG Police in charge of operations has withdrawn all security personnel from all the collation centers. By pulling the police officers out of the collation centers, the DIG Police, Habila aims to leave the collation process vulnerable to thugs and other hired hands who can crash in and collect the election materials. As at 12:59am, some of the collation centers at the ward levels have yet to complete their collation owing largely to the delay induced by the DIG and his partners in APC.

While, the police were withdrawn, the team of riggers moved in to begin the falsification of the results and election documents. According to our source,“they have just started to re-write the results and they intend to announce the winner in a few hours [7am]. They will announce Tony Nwoye“.

The source revealed that the governor of Kogi State, Bello and the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu are heavily invested in the unfolding plot to hoist Tony Nwoye on Anambra people. “The two gentlemen have pumped in money to the INEC and Police DIG, Habila to compromise them“.

Presently, the INEC officials have begun writing the results of each LGA to favor the APC candidate. The APGA candidate had won in all the LGAs.

Orji Uzor Kalu and Gov Kalu have reached an agreement for the INEC to ‘announce’ the winner as Tony Nwoye – regardless of the results on the grounds.

Meanwhile the move by the former governor of Abia State and the governor of Kogi State – working in tandem with the DIG police, Habila threatens to bring anti climax to the jubilation across the State following the end of voting and counting at the polling booth. The end of voting and preliminary counting saw the incumbent government with an early and comfortable lead across the various local government areas of the state.

The jubilation was spontaneous and overwhelming stated a PDP agent [Nkem Obi] stationed at a polling booth at Ezira in Orumba South LGA. She indicated that the support for the incumbent governor was widespread. She indicated that the massive show of support means the people of Anambra accept the works the governor had been doing in the past 3.5 years. “If the results end up being changed by APC and INEC, then its not acceptable“.

Also a chieftain of the APGA, Chief Ben Obi chimed in to say that any attempt to rig or alter the results will be met with massive resistance. “We are peaceful but we will resist any form of rigging“.