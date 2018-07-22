DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking News: PDP Chieftain Shot Dead In Lagos During Meeting

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Borishade Adeniyi, has been killed.

He was allegedly shot dead at the venue of a PDP LG chairmen visitation meeting held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Igbosuku village, Eti-Osa LGA. The meeting was attended by Lagos State and PDP Local Government Chairmen.

Until his death, the deceased who was the Apapa LG PDP Chapter Chairman, was aptly referred to as the Doyen of PDP LG Chapter Chairmen in Lagos State.

–

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five local government chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over the death of Borishade Adeniyi, chairman of Apapa local government chapter of the party.

Those arrested were Engr. Kehinde Fasasi, PDP chairman, Eti-Osa local government; Rotimi Kujore, PDP chairman, Lagos Island local government; Alhaji Fatai Adele, PDP chairman, Mushin local government; Mr. Ismail Abiola, PDP chairman, Amuwo Odofin local government and Dr. Amos Alabi Fawole, PDP chairman, Surulere local government.

The PDP chairmen were arrested on the orders of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, over the violence which rocked the visitation meeting of the party chairmen at Igbosuku Village, Eti-Osa Local Government, a suburb of Lagos State, on Saturday.

The five suspects have been transferred to SCIID, Panti, for further investigation.

Investigations revealed that towards the end of the meeting, fracas broke out between contending factions of the party; one faction for the State Chairman, Hon. Moshood Adegoke Sabadon and the other for the Eti-Osa LG Chapter Chairman, Engr Kehinde Fasasi.

During the fracas, the chairman of Apapa local government chapter of PDP, Borishade Adeniyi, widely recognised as the doyen of PDP local government chairmen in the state was shot in the leg.

He was rushed to the First Consultant Hospital Obalende where he died. The corpse has been deposited in the hospital mortuary.

Two other persons allegedly injured during the clash, are also receiving treatment in a hospital in Ajah.

In a swift reaction, the state police boss, Edgal, directed the Area Commander in-charge of Area ‘J’ Elemoro, to ensure the arrests of all those involved in the crime.

Edgal warned the leadership of the party in the state to disarm their members carrying illegal arms to cause violence in the state.

The police boss expressed worry over the use of firearms and the frequency of violence involving the PDP in the state.

Two weeks ago, two suspected party thugs, Wale Oye, 37 and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa, 47, were arrested at Festac Extention by Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin with two pump action rifles given to them by their hirer, one Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, a member of the PDP in the Lagos State House of Assembly, to escort him to a political rally.

The lawmaker was arrested and they are all helping the police in the investigation of the case.

Edgal warned further that no political party will be allowed to truncate the peace in the state.

He called on all political parties in Lagos to disarm their members as nobody without necessary authorisation is permitted to bear firearms, adding that henceforth, political party leaders will be liable for the actions of their supporters.