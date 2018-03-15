Published On: Thu, Mar 15th, 2018

[Breaking News] Kano Govt Debunks Rumour Of Attack On Schools 

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Kano State Government Debunks Rumour Of Attack On Schools

Kano State Government Debunks Rumour Of Attack On Schools

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano state government has dispelled rumours making the rounds especially on social media platforms over an alleged security threat in form of invasion and kidnapping of students in boarding schools in the state.

A statement signed by the commissioner for information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba says the rumours, which are being peddled by  unpatriotic and heartless people are baseless,  unfounded and therefore should be discarded.

The statement advised the public especially parents, guardians and care givers to remain calm and allow their wards to remain in school until the completion of examinations.

It gives the assurance that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens including schools in the state.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It