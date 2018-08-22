summer950x130.jpg
Published On: Wed, Aug 22nd, 2018

Breaking News: Irate Youths Set Imo Magistrates’ Court On Fire

There is pandemonium at the Magistrates’ Court in Olru, Imo State, as youths numbering above 15 set the court building on fire.

Our correspondent gathered that the fire destroyed all the documents in the court before it could be quenched.

The Magistrates’ Court is on the premises of Orlu High court.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a telephone conversation, said that it was a case of suspected arson.

Enwerem said that the Commissioner of Police, Daduki Galadanchi, had mandated the Area Commander in charge of Orlu zone to commence full investigations into the matter.

Source: Punch

