Published On: Wed, Sep 5th, 2018

Breaking News: IPAC Elects New National Officers  

IPAC Elects New National Officers

.. Peter Ameh, Geff Ojinika, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and 6 others emerge as IPAC new National Officers…
Todays tension soaked election of new officers of IPAC(Inter Party Advisory Council) has ended with the emergence of Nine newly elected officials.
 The highlight of the election was the victory of High Chief Peter Ameh of PPA over  Chairman of UPP party Chief  Chekwas Okorie.
Other winners are Hon. Geff Ojinika who defeated Benson Garshon to emerge Deputy Chair,
Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere APP party Chairman who defeated Yusuf Ibrahim and Yakubu Shendam to emerge Nat Publicity Secretary ,
Dakpokpo Georgina who defeated Gani Galadima to emerge National secretary , Eunice Atuejide who defeated Abubakar Sokoto to emerge Dep. National Secretary ,Okey chikwendu who defeated Umar kumshe to emerge  Nat. Treasurer,Rev Olusegun  Peters who defeated Kenneth Kalu to emerge  National Fin sec, Hamisu Santuraki who defeated Rabia Cengiz to emerge Nat Org sec, Barr.Kenneth Udeze who defeated Suleiman Akasawua to emerge Legal adviser)

