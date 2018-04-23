DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fani-Kayode loses mother

Ex-Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has announced the death of his mother-in-law, Leticia Chikwendu, who died after a brief illness on Monday.

Mr Femi said that late Mrs Chikwendu fought a good fight and stood firm in her faith.

“It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of God that my wife Precious, my son Aragorn and I wish to announce the passing of my mother-in-law, Mrs Leticia Chikwendu, after a brief illness.

“Mama was simply wonderful. She has fought a good fight and stood firm in the faith.

She has now taken her rightful place in the throne room of heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ. May God be with her and may her soul rest in perfect peace. Sleep on the daughter of Zion, until we meet again.”