Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the Senator representing Kogi West has been abducted. He was abducted today in the morning hours by men in Toyota Sienna.

The message was made public by a tweet by Senator Ben Bruce. See tweet below.

I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @ dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.

–

Stay tuned