Breaking News: David Mark Joins 2019 Presidential Race

Former Senate President, David Mark, would on Tuesday (tomorrow) pick his presidential interest and nomination forms ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.

It was gathered that Mr Mark, also known as ”the Okpokpowulu K’Idoma” would contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Confirming the development on Monday, James Oche, the national coordinator of Doo2Door for David Mark, said his principal, after a nationwide consultation has decided to join the presidential race to salvage the entity called Nigeria from a total collapse.

“Yes, the last man standing has arrived. He would be picking his forms on Tuesday. It is time to save Nigeria from collapse,” Mr Oche told our reporter on Monday.