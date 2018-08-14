Published On: Tue, Aug 14th, 2018

Breaking News: Dankwambo In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo

The immediate past governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, is currently in a closed-door meeting with the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at his presidential penthouse in Abeokuta.

He arrived the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential library complex at exactly 1.10pm with his entourage.

His visit might be connected with his presidential ambition.

