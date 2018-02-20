DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking News: Dana Aircraft Crash Lands Off Runway

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that a Dana Air plane landed on its belly off the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport at minutes after 8pm.

But the worst was averted.

According to the available information, the landing mechanisms had developed faults and over shot the runway. The plane skided off the runway while trying to land at the international airport. Passangers in the plane were rescued by service men from the grassy area where the plane landed. It is not certain what may have caused the fault. The aircraft was flying from Lagos to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

No confirmed deaths. Minor injuries were sustained.

Calls placed to the Airline company were not answered. But 247ureports.com obtained an official press statement from the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu.

It reads, “A Dana aircraft numbered 9J0363, flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt airport has overshot the Port Harcourt runway. The incident was suspected to have been caused by a heavy rain, which was accompanied by strong wind and storm in Port Harcourt. No casualty was recorded, as all passengers on board were safely evacuated“.