Barely a week after Tony Ezimakor, Abuja Bureau Chief of Daily Independent Newspapering was released by the Department of State Services (DSS), over a story he published, operatives of the Nigerian Police Tuesday forcibly took away Daily Trust reporter, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, a member of the House of Representatives Press Corps.

Reasons for his arrest has not been made known, despite the insistence by journalists colleagues to know his offence.

The suspicious arrest was made by one Supretendent Bello Oroh who claimed to be of the Force Intelligence Bureau.

The National Assembly Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Dele Olaoye had sent for the journalist requesting his attention in his office.

Without disclosing the nature of his offence, he handed the journalist over to the men who forcibly dragged him into an unmarked hilux SUV with Abuja registration Number: RSH:850 AH.

‎Details later…