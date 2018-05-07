DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Presidency on Monday night announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London in the United Kingdom to see doctors.

On Thursday last week the president made a “technical stopover” in London after his visit to the United States.

But in a tweet on Monday night, Mr Buhari tweeted that he would be leaving for UK on Tuesday to see his doctor.

“I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12,” he posted.

He added in another tweet: “The Presidency has issued a statement to this effect. I look forward to my 2-day State Visit to Jigawa State on Monday and Tuesday next week, after my return.”

The president spent 103 days in London treating an undisclosed ailment.