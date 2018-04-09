DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the intention to run as the president of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

The President made the announcement on Monday at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

The meeting is currently holding in Abuja.

This announcement was made by the special adviser to the President on New media and engagement, Bashir Ahmad, CHANNELS TV reports.

Ahmad who made the announcement in a tweet on his official handle @BashirAhmaad

“President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Details soon…” his tweet read.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai also confirmed this in a tweet on his verified handle @elrufai.