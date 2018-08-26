summer950x130.jpg
Published On: Sun, Aug 26th, 2018

Breaking News: APC Wins All 27 LG Chairmanship Seats In Imo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 27 chairmanship seats in the just concluded local government elections in Imo State.

Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC), Mr Ethelbert Ebebuchi, revealed this on Sunday in Owerri.

Mr Ebebuchi made the disclosure while announcing the results of the elections at the ISIEC Headquarters along Orlu Road in the state capital.

 

The polls conducted by the electoral body on Saturday were the first in the state in the last seven years.

Details to follow…

Source: Channels

