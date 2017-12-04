Breaking News: Adamawa Villages Under Attack By Fulani Militia

Information gathered by 247ureports.com indicate that the notorious Fulani militia have launched an ongoing attack on the villages inside Adamawa State.

According to our source, the villages of Lawaru and Gbekindewe [inside Demsa local government area] were being attacked at the early hours of today’s morning. The attacks were reported to have begun at minutes after 4am. Gun shots were heard amidst cries and sounds of houses on fire.

The occupants of the communities are believe to have evacuated the communities.

