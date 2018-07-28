Breaking News: 42 Killed, Villages Razed Down In Fresh Zamfara Attack
Armed bandits have killed at least 42 people when they launched onslaught on 18 villages under Mashema, Kwashabawa and Birane districts of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday.
Sources said the death toll could be up to 100 as hundreds of people were declared missing.
DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that many villages were razed down by the attackers.
A witness who survived the attack, Lawwali Mashema, said thousands of residents displaced by the attack have fled to Zurmi town, some 50 kilometers away from their communities.
He said many other survivors are seeking refuge in Katsina state, while others in Niger Republic.