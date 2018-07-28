DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Armed bandits have killed at least 42 people when they launched onslaught on 18 villages under Mashema, Kwashabawa and Birane districts of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday.

Sources said the death toll could be up to 100 as hundreds of people were declared missing.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that many villages were razed down by the attackers.

A witness who survived the attack, Lawwali Mashema, said thousands of residents displaced by the attack have fled to Zurmi town, some 50 kilometers away from their communities.

He said many other survivors are seeking refuge in Katsina state, while others in Niger Republic.

“Women, children and aged died on their way seeking refuge in Zurmi town while many others were seen in devastating condition,” he said.

Deputy governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala, in a visit to Zurmi town described the attack as barbaric.

Mr Wakkala, who represented the governor, vowed to take drastic action on the matter.

Chairman of the state Damage Assessment and Relief Committee, who is the speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, called for improvement of security around the area.

Police spokesman in the state, Mohammed Shehu, did not answer DAILY NIGERIAN call.

–

Source: Daily Nigerian